ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of RNW stock opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $56,561,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,535,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. It operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.