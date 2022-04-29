RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Barclays

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $247.57.

RNG opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $83.07 and a 12-month high of $326.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in RingCentral by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in RingCentral by 63.8% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in RingCentral by 2.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in RingCentral by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

