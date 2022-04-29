Robert W. Baird Trims Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price to $203.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $184.58.

CDNS opened at $159.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.62. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $192.70. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,043 shares of company stock valued at $31,402,794 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,661,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

