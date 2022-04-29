Robert Watson Sells 100,000 Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) Stock

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating) insider Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.28), for a total transaction of £1,199,000 ($1,528,167.22).

Robert Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 21st, Robert Watson sold 100,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.29), for a total transaction of £1,200,000 ($1,529,441.75).

On Friday, January 28th, Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($12.85), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($642,365.54).

HFG stock opened at GBX 1,220 ($15.55) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,135.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05. Hilton Food Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 988 ($12.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,290 ($16.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Hilton Food Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

HFG has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($17.59) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.84) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.38) to GBX 1,200 ($15.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,357.50 ($17.30).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.