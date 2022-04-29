Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €156.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €156.00 ($167.74) target price on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €164.00 ($176.34) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of DB1 opened at €163.40 ($175.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €158.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 12-month high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

