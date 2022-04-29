Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $97.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of ALV opened at $74.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $110.59.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 118.2% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 183,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $474,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 83,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

