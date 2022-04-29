Royal Bank of Canada Trims EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Target Price to C$6.00

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of EVGIF opened at 3.14 on Monday. EverGen Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of 2.78 and a fifty-two week high of 4.21.
EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile
