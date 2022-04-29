Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$147.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$147.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total transaction of C$57,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$188,111.20. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$142.44, for a total transaction of C$580,711.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$836,526.04. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,733.

Shares of RY opened at C$131.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$136.71. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$117.05 and a 1 year high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$13.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.70%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

