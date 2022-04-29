Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 650 ($8.28) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 702 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.67) to GBX 275 ($3.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Royal Mail to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 355 ($4.52) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Mail has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 620.82 ($7.91).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 351 ($4.47) on Monday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 317.15 ($4.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 613.80 ($7.82). The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 426.53.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

