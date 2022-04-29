Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Sells £74,133.36 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($94,485.55).

LON SBRE opened at GBX 212 ($2.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.55. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 276 ($3.52). The firm has a market cap of £530 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 268 ($3.42) to GBX 267 ($3.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($2.94) to GBX 233 ($2.97) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 264 ($3.36).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

