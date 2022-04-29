Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Sells £74,133.36 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 34,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.75), for a total value of £74,133.36 ($94,485.55).
LON SBRE opened at GBX 212 ($2.70) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 215.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 203.55. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 276 ($3.52). The firm has a market cap of £530 million and a P/E ratio of 17.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.88%.
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
