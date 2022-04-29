SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €142.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($152.69) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($165.59) price target on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €136.14 ($146.39).

SAP opened at €96.76 ($104.04) on Monday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €94.04 ($101.12) and a fifty-two week high of €129.74 ($139.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €99.73 and a 200-day moving average of €113.05.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

