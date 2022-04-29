SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($139.78) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.44.

SAP opened at $102.71 on Monday. SAP has a one year low of $98.90 and a one year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.15.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). SAP had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in SAP by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in SAP by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

