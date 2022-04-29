SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Raised to $393.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $384.00 to $393.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $359.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44. SBA Communications has a one year low of $281.45 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

