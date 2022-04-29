Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

NYSE:SLB opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 2.02. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In related news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,951 shares of company stock worth $3,195,898. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

