SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Receives $16.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.55. SkyWater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Manko sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $258,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 67.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

