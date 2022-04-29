Societe Generale Increases Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Price Target to €24.00

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from €23.00 ($24.73) to €24.00 ($25.81) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €24.00 ($25.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rexel from €25.00 ($26.88) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.25.

RXEEY stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. Rexel has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. It operates through Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

