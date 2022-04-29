SparksPay (SPK) Price Down 40.3% Over Last Week

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $18,510.31 and $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 93.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,182,853 coins and its circulating supply is 10,936,884 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

