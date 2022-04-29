SparksPay Trading Down 40.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $18,510.31 and approximately $13.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 93.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,182,853 coins and its circulating supply is 10,936,884 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

