Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Spin Master to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.10.

SNMSF opened at $36.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

