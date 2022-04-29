Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SFM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Shares of SFM opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

