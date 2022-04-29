Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS.

NYSE SWK opened at $127.13 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $125.20 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 288,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

