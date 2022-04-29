Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $85.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.58.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average is $100.07. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $74.68 and a 1 year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.