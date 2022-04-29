Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,087,000 after buying an additional 1,451,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.22.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Stellantis Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.