StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CALA has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calithera Biosciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.48.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 112,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

