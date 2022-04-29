StockNews.com Lowers Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $2,357,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.