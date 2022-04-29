StockNews.com Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.42 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.88. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 76,293 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

