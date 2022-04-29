STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Get STRATA Skin Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.97.

STRATA Skin Sciences ( NASDAQ:SSKN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Joseph Moccia purchased 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $52,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSKN. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 998,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 522,947 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 874,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences (Get Rating)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.