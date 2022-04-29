StrongHands Reaches Market Capitalization of $53,206.37 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $53,206.37 and approximately $1.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,708,043,893 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

