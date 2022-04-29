Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Metal Mining (OTCMKTS:SMMYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SMMYY opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $13.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, smelting, and refining non-ferrous metals in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting & Refining, and Materials. The company provides metal products, including copper, nickel/cobalt, gold/precious metal, and other deposits.

