Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $71.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OXY opened at $57.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.