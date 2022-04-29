Susquehanna Boosts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $138.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $118.00 to $138.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.87.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $105.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. Hess has a 12 month low of $61.93 and a 12 month high of $117.06.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,002,198 shares of company stock valued at $96,261,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Hess by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 826,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after buying an additional 244,756 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

