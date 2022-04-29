Susquehanna Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $71.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OXY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.42.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $57.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

