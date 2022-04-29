SVB Leerink Weighs in on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.11). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

EXAS stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $137.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Exact Sciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 69,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $215,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

