TD Securities Reiterates C$36.00 Price Target for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.67.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.72. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$26.91 and a 1 year high of C$34.88.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

