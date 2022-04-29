TD Securities Reiterates C$36.00 Price Target for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

TD Securities set a C$36.00 price target on Quebecor (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.67.

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at C$31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.72. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$26.91 and a 1 year high of C$34.88.

Quebecor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.