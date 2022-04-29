Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sasol were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSL. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sasol by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sasol by 659.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sasol by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 236,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sasol stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $25.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sasol in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

About Sasol (Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

