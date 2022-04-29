Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.93.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

