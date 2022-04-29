Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $73.28 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 167.94%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.26.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.