Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $3.23 Million Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 529,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,554,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after acquiring an additional 244,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,437,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 45,371 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 763.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $5.68 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 315 ($4.01) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.16.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

