Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 33,499 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IAA were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in IAA by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 374,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 77,856 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 737.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after acquiring an additional 117,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of IAA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other IAA news, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

