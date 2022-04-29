Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) PT Raised to €0.16 at Barclays

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.16 ($0.17) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TIIAY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.48 ($0.52) to €0.37 ($0.40) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Telecom Italia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $4.20. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

