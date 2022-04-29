Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by Barclays

Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.44) price target on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.72) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.12 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.76) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.94 ($3.16).

O2D stock opened at €2.93 ($3.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.20 ($2.37) and a fifty-two week high of €2.90 ($3.12). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 41.47.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

