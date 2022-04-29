Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tellurian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.58.

Tellurian stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Tellurian has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 2.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,467,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,198,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 36.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,296 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter worth about $21,710,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,360,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,847 shares during the period. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

