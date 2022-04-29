The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Buys $27,100.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.00.

LSXMK opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.15.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

