The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $13,360.23 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $13,360.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,798,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Sunday, February 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $90,650.75.

REAL opened at $5.94 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $552.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.46.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative net margin of 50.48% and a negative return on equity of 161.45%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. RealReal’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RealReal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 16.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in RealReal by 105.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 2,059.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Raymond James dropped their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.76.

About RealReal (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.