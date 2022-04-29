The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The RMR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.20.

The RMR Group stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $881.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.65.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $181.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,701,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in The RMR Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 391,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 165,110 shares during the period. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The RMR Group by 395.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in The RMR Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 350,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

