The Sandbox (SAND) Hits Market Cap of $2.76 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $366.01 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,550,465 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

