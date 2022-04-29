Tigress Financial Boosts Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target to $298.00

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Tigress Financial from $295.00 to $298.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $220.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.64. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 36.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

