Truist Financial Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

