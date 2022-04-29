Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE TUP opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 2.65. Tupperware Brands has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.27 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Madeline Otero sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth about $1,064,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 83.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after purchasing an additional 300,147 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tupperware Brands in the third quarter worth about $317,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

