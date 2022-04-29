Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target Lowered to €38.10 at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €47.00 ($50.54) to €38.10 ($40.97) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($75.27) to €62.00 ($66.67) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS UBSFY opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

